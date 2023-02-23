Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 114,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 31,592 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.93.

Partner Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.78.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services.

