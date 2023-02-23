Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Payoneer Global worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $4,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,413.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Payoneer Global news, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $378,677.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $85,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,689 shares of company stock valued at $540,108. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 0.92. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

