PDT Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,512 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCKT shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

