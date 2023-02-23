PDT Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

