PDT Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,563 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.76. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

