PDT Partners LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.07. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.