PDT Partners LLC Sells 20,198 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,198 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $86.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $103.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.09 million. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $229,960.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,367.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.