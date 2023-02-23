PDT Partners LLC Sells 21,099 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.64.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.