PDT Partners LLC Sells 23,803 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DK stock opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delek US Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

