PDT Partners LLC Sells 47,323 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,323 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Toast

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $34,784,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,890,857 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,098. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

