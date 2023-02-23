PDT Partners LLC Sells 5,130 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55.

RETA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

