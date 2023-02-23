PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $111.65 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.41.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Cowen boosted their price objective on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,876 shares of company stock worth $12,567,506. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

