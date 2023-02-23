PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Acquired by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the period. PennantPark Investment comprises approximately 10.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned 4.03% of PennantPark Investment worth $14,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $77,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth $64,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNNT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,432,853.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.68%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

