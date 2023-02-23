PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Insider Sells $237,222.09 in Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,885. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,688,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after buying an additional 227,513 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,746,000 after acquiring an additional 460,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

