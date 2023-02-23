Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $5,740,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $531,000.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

