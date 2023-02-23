Penserra Capital Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 162,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,422,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 84,081 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $743,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $15.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

