Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Mastercard by 747.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 14.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $354.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

