Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Alteryx by 202.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 201.0% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 438,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after buying an additional 293,021 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alteryx by 112.5% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Insider Transactions at Alteryx

Alteryx Price Performance

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

AYX stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $54.48. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

