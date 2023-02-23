Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 23,200 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of AFC Gamma worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 4,483.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $320.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.01. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

About AFC Gamma

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.18%.

(Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.