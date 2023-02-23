Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 65,016 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 812,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,016 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent the Runway were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $36,905.33. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,447.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian Donato sold 8,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $36,905.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 529,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,447.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,713 shares of company stock valued at $115,966 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

