Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.8 %

Onto Innovation stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.