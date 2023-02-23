Pentwater Capital Management LP Invests $114.68 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,684,000. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for 1.3% of Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pentwater Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.23% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after acquiring an additional 481,898 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after acquiring an additional 94,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $102.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

