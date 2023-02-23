Peoples Bank OH Acquires 8,658 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.53. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

