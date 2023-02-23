Peoples Bank OH Has $212,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.
Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.
