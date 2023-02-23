Peoples Bank OH Increases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 169,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,318,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,740. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.40. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $201.82 and a 52-week high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

