Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

NYSE PRM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,576,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 26.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 414,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

