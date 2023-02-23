Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
NYSE PRM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
In related news, Vice Chairman Khouri Haitham sold 38,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $421,925.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,576,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.
