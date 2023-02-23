Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.80. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 29,613 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

