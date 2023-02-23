Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.80. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 29,613 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
