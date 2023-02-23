Persistence (XPRT) Trading 11% Higher This Week

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Persistence token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $90.22 million and $604,692.19 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00423073 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,769.31 or 0.28025096 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 165,861,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,561,746 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

