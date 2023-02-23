PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.63 and last traded at $41.63. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.