PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PGT Innovations updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $20.29. 289,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,801. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,266,388.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

