Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PHAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday.
Pharming Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
