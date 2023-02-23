Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $12.45

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $12.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $754.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

