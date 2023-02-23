Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.
PM stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $99.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,682. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.82.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.
