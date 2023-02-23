Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $83,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.58. 41,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,745. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $105.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81.

