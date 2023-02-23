Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $81.11 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $81.11 million and approximately $60,889.21 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00195703 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00074380 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00056075 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

