Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Planet Fitness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.85.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 3.8 %

Planet Fitness stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

About Planet Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

