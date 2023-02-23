Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Playtika has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

In related news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1,904.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 624.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

