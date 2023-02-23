Pluri (NASDAQ:PLUR) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. 86,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 48,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Pluri Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pluri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluri

Pluri, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

