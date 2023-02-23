Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Position Increased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $894.71 million, a P/E ratio of -26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $28.22.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.