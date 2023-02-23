Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 327,900 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 327,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of F5 by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $217.41.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.59 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

