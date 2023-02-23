Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,846 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $56,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.90.

Insider Activity

Ameren Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

