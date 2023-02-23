Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,468 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.61% of BellRing Brands worth $45,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRBR opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

BRBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

