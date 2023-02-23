Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 134.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 469,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.61% of Berry Global Group worth $38,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 288.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 194,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 405,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

