Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $41.28 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 148,642 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $41,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Haemonetics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 332,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $5,413,000.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.60. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.