Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.78% of Karuna Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,575 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRTX opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.78. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

