Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 1,305,000 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,000 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.61% of Graphic Packaging worth $37,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

