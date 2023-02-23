Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,969,355 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969,355 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Avantor worth $45,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 955.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 517,228 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9,969.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,954,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,104,000 after buying an additional 4,905,100 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,208,000 after buying an additional 1,239,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 684,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avantor Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

