Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 9,321 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $357.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $488.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

