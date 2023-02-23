Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Realty Income by 31.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 209.86%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

