Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 479,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.88% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.88. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACM Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.