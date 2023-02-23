Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at $74,642,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after buying an additional 536,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bunge by 563.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 556,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,934,000 after purchasing an additional 472,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after purchasing an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

